CHICAGO (CBS) — After helping turn the Chicago Bears defense into one of the most dominant in the league, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is leaving to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

Multiple national reports state Fangio has agreed to a deal with the Broncos. A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Broncos general manager John Elway decided on Fangio over Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team hadn’t announced the hiring.

Vic Fangio finally gets his chance to be an #NFL head coach with the @Broncos. Now Matt Nagy has a huge hole to fill with a defensive coordinator replacement for Fangio to lead #1 defense. #Bears — Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) January 9, 2019

Fangio was key in leading the vaunted Bears defense, which allowed the fewest points in the NFL this year, led the league in takeaways, and in points off turnovers.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy made keeping Fangio as defensive coordinator his top priority after he was hired before the 2018 season. Fangio and his entire defensive staff stayed on to continue improving a defense that was already among the top 10 in the league in 2017. The addition of pass rusher Khalil Mack just before the 2018 season turned the Bears defense from good to elite.

In six of Fangio’s eight seasons as a coordinator with the Bears and 49ers, he produced a top-10 scoring defense, culminating with the league’s best scoring defense in Chicago in 2018.

With four Pro Bowl defenders in linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, cornerback Kyle Fuller, and safety Eddie Jackson, the Bears’ defense is sure to prove an attractive job for defensive coaches across the NFL and college football.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)