CHICAGO (CBS) — In 22 short weeks, Brad Krzyzanowski and Maggie Chardell plan to return to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for their dream wedding.

Krzyzanowksi popped the question with another surprise in hand: he’d booked a huge cabin in the forest for their reception months before the proposal.

“It has an extra meaning to us because it’s the last vacation we went on with my dad,” Chardell said. “He passed away the October following that.”

But planning their extra sentimental wedding – on Father’s Day nonetheless – just came to a grinding halt.

“I woke up. I saw this email. I said, ‘Oh. That’s weird. That must not be correct,’” Krzyzanowski said.

It was note from the government. The note reads in part, “Your reservation on Sunday, June 16, 2019 has been canceled due to administration.”

The couple has since been unable to get anyone on the phone to answer their questions.

They’ve gotten several voicemails saying things including, “Due to the partial federal government shutdown we are unable to respond to your voicemails,” and, “If you have a reservation or location during the lapse in funding, it may not be honored.”

They’ve tried several numbers.

“It’s frustrating,” Chardell said.

“I mean it’s the second longest shutdown,” Krzyzanowski said. “It’ll probably be over in a couple of days?”

The couple is left wondering what to do now.

CBS 2 tried calling and emailing members of public affairs office for the National Parks Service but got a similar recorded message.

The couple wants to stress they are most concerned for federal workers not receiving paychecks, people losing out on mortgages and others impacted by the shutdown, but they wanted to share their wedding troubles to highlight just how far-reaching this government closure is.