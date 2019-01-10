Chicago (CBS) — A massive makeover of the Garfield CTA Green Line station is now complete.

The $50 million renovation project included architectural features that were inspired by Chicago artist Nick Cave.

The Washington Park station now has extended platform canopies, easier platform access and elevator and escalator improvements.

CTA worked with a contractor for the project and says the minority hiring level was 63 percent and that 21 percent of the workforce came from the surrounding neighborhood.

“We also seek to engage the local community by hiring workers from the area whenever possible, further strengthening the proven impact a robust transit system has towards building thriving, economically-healthy communities,” CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. said.