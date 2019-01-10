CHICAGO (CBS) — A DePaul student who was reportedly robbed and kidnapped at gunpoint Tuesday was not, Chicago police say.

The 19-year-old student reported he was walking in the alley behind the McDonald’s at Fullerton and Halsted around 8 p.m. on Jan. 8 when he was approached by two males and a female, who displayed a gun, according to an alert from the university.

It was originally believed they forced him by gunpoint into a black car and drove him to an off-campus location where he was robed, according to the public safety alert.

Case Update on alleged kidnapping in 19th District @ChicagoCaps19 – During their investigation, #ChicagoPolice Detectives determined this was not a kidnapping and the victim was not robbed in the 19 District or near De Paul University. This also was not a random incident.. pic.twitter.com/RD13hcuGkW — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 11, 2019

Police now say during their investigation detectives determined this was not a kidnapping, and the victim was not robbed.

However, police say this was not a random incident.