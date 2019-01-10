CHICAGO (CBS) — A DePaul student who was reportedly robbed and kidnapped at gunpoint Tuesday was not, Chicago police say.
The 19-year-old student reported he was walking in the alley behind the McDonald’s at Fullerton and Halsted around 8 p.m. on Jan. 8 when he was approached by two males and a female, who displayed a gun, according to an alert from the university.
It was originally believed they forced him by gunpoint into a black car and drove him to an off-campus location where he was robed, according to the public safety alert.
Police now say during their investigation detectives determined this was not a kidnapping, and the victim was not robbed.
However, police say this was not a random incident.