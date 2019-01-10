Donut Fest Returns To Chicago This Month

CHICAGO (CBS)–Donut Fest is returning to Chicago later this month for the sixth year.

For $35, donut-lovers can indulge in treats and coffee for two hours on Sunday, Jan. 27 from the following vendors: Firecakes, Stan’s Donuts, Gurnee Donuts, West Town Bakery, Longman & Eagle, D&D’s Place, GBD Cakes & Sweets, Downstate Donuts, Roeser’s Bakery, Beaver’s Donuts, Craft Donuts & Coffee and Huck Finn Donuts.

Guests who want the ultimate donut experience can pay $50 to go to the VIP session from 8 to 10 a.m. VIP entry includes early entry, tickets to taste donuts from every shop, three coffee tickets and a Donut Fest mug. Regular admission sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12 to 2 p.m.

One retailer will leave the event with the title of “Best Donut in Chicago.”

Coffee and tea will be provided by Dark Matter, Big Shoulders, Printer’s Row Coffee, David’s Tea and Kyoto Black Coffee.