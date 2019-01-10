CHICAGO (CBS) — Evanston Township High School says an employee is under investigation for inappropriate contact with students.

The school says they found out about the allegations Tuesday and have now turned the matter over to Evanston police.

Officials say the accused employee is not a teacher, coach or counselor.

According to Evanston police the matter is under investigation, and there are no charges at this time.

Anyone who may have information related to the allegations should call the Evanston Police Department at (847)866-5000