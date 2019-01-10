CHICAGO (CBS) — A former charter school basketball coach has been charged with sexually assaulting two students last year.

Jamel Helaire-Jones, 32, has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault, and has been ordered held without bail.

Cook County prosecutors said he had sexual relationships with two Legal Prep Charter Academy students between February and October last year. Both girls were between 14 and 17 years old at the time.

Helaire-Jones allegedly had sex with the girls at the school in West Garfield Park, and in his car.

The school fired Helaire-Jones in November, after learning of rumors of the relationships with the girls. The school also notified Chicago police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Helaire-Jones’ attorney said he has been working for a moving company since his dismissal from the school.