Jayme Closs, 13, was missing after her parents were found dead in their home in Barron, Wisconsin, on Oct. 15, 2018. (Credit: Barron County Sheriff)

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jayme Closs, 13, who had been missing for months since her parents were shot to death in their home, has been located, authorities say.

On Oct. 15 an inaudible 911 call led police to Jayme’s home in Barron, which is about 90 miles northeast of the Twin Cities.

When police arrived they saw the door was kicked in and found Jayme’s parents, 56-year-old James and 46-year-old Denise, dead inside with gunshot wounds.

Jayme was nowhere to be found.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Jayme was located alive by the Douglas County, Wisconsin, Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly after she was found, a suspect in the case was taken into custody.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department could not give any more details in the case but is planning a press briefing Friday. They are being aided by the FBI and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation agents.

According to a post by the department, Jayme will be reunited with her family Thursday night.