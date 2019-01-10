She said she should have sought therapy or other help instead. Gaga said she will not work with Kelly again.

Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” series, which aired this month, looks at the singer’s history and allegations that he has sexually abused women and girls. Kelly has denied wrongdoing.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is asking anyone with information to come forward.

“The recent allegations against entertainer R. Kelly in the recent Lifetime documentary series are deeply, deeply disturbing,” Foxx told CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan.

Her office covers Chicago where Kelly has a home. She has been in touch with families from the docu-series who are looking for their loved ones.

Last night #MuteRKelly protesters showed up to R. Kelly’s Chicago recording studio to protest the singer.