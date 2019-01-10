Chicago (CBS) — Max Strus was not highly recruited out of Stagg High School. He was playing Division II basketball at Lewis University just a couple of years ago, but now he’s DePaul’s leader and an NBA prospect.

“If you would have told me this my senior in high school that I’d be playing at DePaul, at Division I, I would have told you you were crazy,” Strus said. “I didn’t see this happening.”

“He handles life the way you would want somebody that you raised to do that,” DePaul’s head coach Dave Leitao said. “Whether it’s socially or academically or athletically or work ethic or politeness.”

Strus has a career 125 3-pointers, 11th on Depaul’s all-time list. Last year, he submitted his name to declare for the NBA draft but was told essentially to stay at DePaul and work on his game more.

“My field goal percentage, 3-point percentage weren’t great, and I’m trying to make that better,” Strus said. “Our team just has to win more. The NBA is looking for winners.”

Strus comes from a long line of winners. His family is made up of athletes. His mom Debra played basketball and volleyball for DePaul and was inducted into the university’s athletic hall of fame.

Max said he wants to leave his own legacy.

“The ultimate goal is to win,” Strus said. “It’s to create my own legacy, build our legacy here and really turn this program around. I think we’re making very great strides in that.”

Strus was named Big East Player of the Week in December.

He’s already earned his degree from DePaul and is working on his master’s.

He hopes to graduate to the NBA this summer.