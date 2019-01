CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police are searching for Andre “Dre” Gatson, 28, who was last seen Jan. 6 on the South Side.

Gatson was wearing an olive green-colored hat and a Chicago Bulls jacket with dark-colored pants and red gym shoes when he was last seen, police said. He has Bulls and White Sox tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.