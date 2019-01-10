CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman with autism who was reported missing Wednesday night has died, after she was found five hours later in a creek in southwest suburban Bristol, authorities said.

Wendy Lippard, 37, was reported missing around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday from a home on Basswood Court in Bristol. Police and fire crews began searching the area.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s office deployed a drone, and a Chicago Police Department helicopter also assisted in the search.

Around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Lippard was found unconscious in Blackberry Creek, near Willow Lane, about a half mile from her home. She was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, where she later was pronounced dead.

Temperatures in the area ranged from 19 to 15 degrees during the time she was missing.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and Kane County Coroner’s Office were investigating.