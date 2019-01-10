Chicago (CBS) — A Calumet Heights man has been charged with two felony counts after, police say, more almost 50 kilograms of suspected marijuana was discovered in his possession.

Around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday as part of a narcotics investigation, Omar Cano, 41, was found in possession of three bags of suspected marijuana weighing approximately 1.5 kilograms.

It has an estimated street value of $24,000, according to police.

A search of Cano’s residence in the 9200 block of South Saginaw Avenue found more than 46 additional kilograms of suspected marijuana, which is more than 100 pounds.

It has an estimated street value of $746,528.

Cano has been charged with possession of cannabis (500 to 2,000 grams) and possession of cannabis (over 5,000 grams).