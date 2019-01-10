CHICAGO (CBS)–A 31-year-old Plano man wearing a Bears jersey the night Chicago lost to Philadelphia was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest and aggravated assault of a police officer after an incident on Jan. 7.

Tyler J. Morris was pulled over on the 700 block of E. New York for not using his turn signal around 12:15 a.m. Monday police said.

As soon as he was stopped, police said Morris got out of his vehicle and immediately became argumentative and belligerent.

Morris resisted the officer’s attempt to cuff him, according to police. A second officer arrived and both took him into custody.

Morris continued to threaten the officers throughout the arrest and booking process, according to police.