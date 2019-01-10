CHICAGO (CBS) — After allegations of sexual abuse and a call for victims to come forward, R. Kelly’s attorney says the signer-songwriter has no reason to hide, so he isn’t.

“There’s no criminal activity. I have an easy job,” Chicago attorney Steve Greenberg said.

Greenberg doesn’t hesitate when defending his client, even from questions regarding the singer’s relationship with young women.

When asked if Kelly preys sexually on girls under the age of consent, Greenberg responded, “Absolutely not.”

Kelly’s conduct with women of all ages is again in the spotlight because of the Lifetime series “Surviving R. Kelly,” which Greenberg says the singer didn’t watch.

“He didn’t watch the series,” Greenberg said. “The series is trash TV. There’s no reason to watch the series.”

In it, more than a dozen women claim they were abused, mistreated and held against their will, in buildings including Kelly’s West Town studio. Parents make similar accusations about their daughters. Greenberg dismisses it all.

“Why the women do it I can’t tell you,” Greenberg said. “But none of them complained when the relationship was over. None of them complained until someone came out and found them.”

But authorities aren’t so sure. They’ve launched an investigation in Georgia and are asking any possible victims in Chicago to come forward. It all comes a decade after Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges for allegedly making a sex tape with an underage girl and two decades since speculation about his conduct began.

Greenberg says there is no basis for the accusations.

“I don’t think there is. I think if there was, we’d have some evidence. We’d have some facts. We’d have some proof,” he said.

Despite the renewed controversy, Kelly isn’t ducking the public. A Chicago nightclub appearance Wednesday was posted on social media.

“I think Mr. Kelly should live his life however he wants to live his life. He’s not breaking any laws. He’s not doing anything illegal. He’s not taking advantage of anybody,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg says some may not approve of how Kelly conducts himself in relationships, but that does not mean it’s a crime.

A spokesperson for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office says they have received calls about the singer but would not comment further.