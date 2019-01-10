CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a 67-year-old man who was last seen leaving Holy Cross Hospital on Wednesday evening.

Roosevelt Moore was last seen leaving the hospital at 68th and California around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Police said he was only carrying a bus pas, and has trouble walking.

He was wearing a long-sleeve grey shirt and blue jeans. The 5-foot-9, 159-pound African-American man has brown eyes and grey hair.

If anyone locates him, they should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.