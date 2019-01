CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 69-year-old woman who has been missing since late November. Tessie Badie was last seen on Nov. 24, near 62nd and St. Lawrence in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

Badie normally uses a portable oxygen tank, and a rolling walker.

Police said she is a 5-foot-2, 290-pound African American woman, with brown eyes, and might be wearing a blonde wig.

Anyone who sees Badie should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.