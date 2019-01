Chicago (CBS) — The reward for a Morton Grove hit-and-run has grown.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 4 Leonid Belogur was crossing the intersection of Shermer and Greenwood when, police say, a driver hit the 86-year-old then sped off.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of $1,000 in addition to $10,000 offered by the Belogur family.