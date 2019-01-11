Chicago (CBS) — The Anti-Cruelty Society is offering free pet supplies to government employees furloughed by the shutdown.

Until 7 p.m. Friday, or while supplies last, government employees can present proof of government employment and receive supplies; including dry food, wet food, and treats for cats and dogs.

Supplies may be available for pickup on Saturday if supplies last.

More information is available on the Anti-Cruelty Society’s website and Facebook page.

The Anti-Cruelty Society is located at 510 N. LaSalle St.

A full list of pet food pantries in Chicago is available at anticruelty.org/foodpantries.