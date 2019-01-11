CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating an employee at Evanston Township High School after reports of inappropriate contact.

Police said the incident involves more than one student and that the incidents were recent.

Officials at Evanston Township High School didn’t return calls for comment on Friday but said in a statement that “an employee is under investigation for inappropriate contact with students” adding that it does not involve “a teacher, coach or counselor.”

Administrators said they found out about the allegations Tuesday and turned the matter over to Evanston Police who said it’s too early in the investigation to comment. Students and parents found the news unsettling.

“It’s pretty surprising and shocking,” said student Chad Brownlee.

“Hope it was just like a bad apple,” added student Maya Holm.

Parent Debbie Deyhle said “you don’t ever like to hear that in a school. You hope these people are vetted and things like that and that and that people can be above the board and hold good ethics and not be involved in this kind of thing.”

That parent said she’s had three children attend Evanston Township High School and is confident the administration will handle the situation appropriately. Evanston police said as of late Friday afternoon there were no charges in this case.