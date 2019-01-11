Chicago (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Human Services announced Friday that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be funded through the end of February but will be issued early.

“We want to reassure our customers that SNAP benefits are funded through the end of February,” IDHS Secretary James Dimas said. “However, we need to spread the word as quickly and widely as possible that these benefits will be issued earlier than usual.”

January and February SNAP benefits will not be affected by the current government shutdown, but February benefits must be issued on or before Jan. 20, about a week and a half earlier than usual.

SNAP customers should see no disruption in their benefits and do not need to visit their local IDHS office or call their caseworkers.

Customers will receive the normal amount of SNAP benefits on their Link cards.

SNAP is a federal program administered by the United States Department of Agriculture and distributed through IDHS in Illinois.