  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Crash, Local TV, Lower Wacker Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 3-year-old girl was killed, and two adults were seriously injured, when their car collided with an SUV filled with teenagers on Lower Wacker Drive early Friday morning.

Police said a Mazda 3 headed west on Lower Wacker Drive was making an illegal u-turn at Garvey Court around 1 a.m., when it crashed into an Acura MDX heading east on Wacker.

The Mazda then hit a support column on Lower Wacker Drive, throwing a 3-year-old girl from the car. Police said she was not wearing a seat belt or in a child safety seat.

The girl was taken to Lurie Children’s Hosptial, where she later was pronounced dead.

The 29-year-old woman who was driving the Mazda, and a 29-year-old man who was in the car were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Four teens inside the Acura – an 18-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman, and two 19-year-old men – declined medical attention.

The CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating, but police said the Acura had the green light.