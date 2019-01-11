CHICAGO (CBS) — A 3-year-old girl was killed, and two adults were seriously injured, when their car collided with an SUV filled with teenagers on Lower Wacker Drive early Friday morning.

Police said a Mazda 3 headed west on Lower Wacker Drive was making an illegal u-turn at Garvey Court around 1 a.m., when it crashed into an Acura MDX heading east on Wacker.

The Mazda then hit a support column on Lower Wacker Drive, throwing a 3-year-old girl from the car. Police said she was not wearing a seat belt or in a child safety seat.

The girl was taken to Lurie Children’s Hosptial, where she later was pronounced dead.

The 29-year-old woman who was driving the Mazda, and a 29-year-old man who was in the car were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Four teens inside the Acura – an 18-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman, and two 19-year-old men – declined medical attention.

The CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating, but police said the Acura had the green light.