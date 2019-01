Chicago (CBS) — A 20-year-old Waukegan man faces armed robbery charges after finding himself on the other side of a gun.

On Thursday at 1 p.m., Waukegan police say Lawrence Dye set up a meeting with a Gurnee man selling some online goods.

Detectives say Dye arrived with another man and pulled out a gun to try to rob the seller.

The 30-year-old concealed carry holder pulled out his own weapon and shot Dye in the leg.

Police are still looking for the other suspect.