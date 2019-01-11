CHICAGO (CBS) — The state is now making life a little more difficult for R. Kelly. Officials are not allowing him to perform in April at the Springfield Expo Center due to concerns about security.

That’s money he will now lose, and over the years he’s lost a lot.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and record producer has sold more than 60 million albums worldwide.

In March 2011 Billboard named him the most successful R&B artist of the last 25 years.

He made millions of dollars. Records show he was also sued for millions.

Kelly’s manager, Derrel McDavid, who is described in a 2014 lawsuit as one of the “driving forces behind R. Kelly’s long and lucrative music career,” ended the relationship in 2013 over a dispute about unpaid wages. He ultimately sued Kelly for more than $1 million.

A number of production companies around the country have filed small claims against the singer, but one of the biggest is Swervo Entertainment out of Minneapolis. In January of 2016, an agreement spells out what would have been a lucrative deal for Kelly. He was to perform 40 concerts around the country, earning $210,000 for each gig. Indications are Kelly needed the money because part of the agreement included sending $50,000 from each concert to Live Nation to satisfy a $2 million loan.

As part of the deal Kelly got an advance $500,000, but the agreement was never finalized. In April of 2016 Swervo sued to get their money back.

Kelly’s 2008 criminal trial for felony child pornography, for which he was acquitted, made international news, but the Chicago native has a criminal history that dates back to 1988. That year he was arrested for criminal trespassing to a vehicle. In 1994 he was arrested for misdemeanor battery. In 1998 there was an arrest for misdemeanor disorderly conduct. All three of those charges were dismissed. In 2006 he was arrested at his Olympia Fields home for disturbing the peace. He had to pay a $500 fine.

In 2008 after Kelly was found not guilty of child pornography, he tried to get all the other cases against him expunged from his record, but a judge denied his request.