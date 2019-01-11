CHICAGO (CBS) — Attorneys for the city of Chicago will be in court on Friday, hoping a Cook County judge will grant inspectors to R. Kelly’s recording studio on the Near West Side, after receiving a complaint that the building is not being used in compliance with zoning laws.

City inspectors have sought to get inside the building, after receiving an anonymous 311 call claiming the building is being used as a residence, even though the property is zoned only for commercial use.

The city also claims the recording studio and a kitchen inside were built without proper permits. Fines could approach $8,000 a day.

“The complaint we received is that there were people living in the property, and it’s zoned for commercial purposes only. So there shouldn’t be anyone living there,” deputy corporation counsel Kimberly Roberts said.

The recording studio was featured in the recent docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” in which multiplewomen accused Kelly of physically, sexually, and mentally abusing them, and operating a “sex cult.”

A couple from Florida recently traveled to Chicago to protest outside Kelly’s recording studios, claiming their daughter is being held captive by Kelly. They could be seen throwing rocks at the windows of his recording studio.

City attorneys are seeking a court order to allow building inspectors to go inside the building to investigate the alleged zoning and permit violations. Kelly is not a named as a defendant in the city’s lawsuit, which was filed against the building owners, the bank that holds the mortgage, and unnamed tenants and occupants.

A hearing on the city’s lawsuit has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.

Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, has said the abuse allegations against him are not true.

“There hasn’t been anyone who’s come forward and said that he did anything wrong with anyone underage. There hasn’t been anyone who’s contacted any law enforcement and said they were illegally held, or brainwashed, or sex culted, or anything like that,” he said.

Greenberg has said Kelly did not watch the recent docuseries about him, and has no reason to, calling it “trash TV.”

“No one wants to be judged by rumor and innuendo. You want to be judged by the facts. I think Mr. Kelly should live his life however he wants to live his life. He’s not breaking any laws. He’s not doing anything illegal. He’s not taking advantage of anybody.”

Meantime, the landlord for Kelly’s recording studio is seeking to evict him, claiming the singer is $80,000 behind on his rent.