CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police went to R. Kelly’s home Friday following up on a tip that the singer was with two women being held hostage but found no evidence of wrongdoing, police say.

According police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, an out-of-state caller tipped the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office off that two women were being held against their will at the embattled singer’s Trump Tower residence.

Officers went to Trump Tower at about 10 a.m. Friday and found Kelly with two women who said they were not being held against their will, so the officers left.

The R & B superstar has come under increasing scrutiny following the release of the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” which brings together Kelly’s accusers and inner circle to detail the artist’s life, which the network described as “riddled with rumors of abuse, predatory behavior, and pedophilia.”

Following the release of the series, authorities in Georgia reportedly opened a criminal investigation into the allegations.

Kelly was seen out celebrating his 52nd birthday Wednesday night at a South Side nightclub shortly after the Cook County State’s Attorney called for any possible victims of sexual abuse or domestic violence by Kelly to come forward.

In an interview with CBS 2, Kelly’s attorney said the singer has no reason to hide, so he isn’t.

Kelly has lived under a cloud of sexual misconduct speculation for decades, culminating in 2002 when he was charged with 21 counts of child pornography, accused of making a sex tape with an underage girl. He was acquitted in 2008, but rumors and talk of R. Kelly’s so-called sex cults continued.

Kelly has denied all of the allegations against him.