CHICAGO (CBS) — A weekend winter storm could bring up to three inches of snow to Chicago and the south suburbs.

The Chicago area is expected to stay dry Friday with increased clouds overnight. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will build into a storm system, causing a steady wind flow out of the east to usher in dry air at low levels Saturday.

When snow start does start, the onset will be delayed due to the dry air.

Saturday’s temperatures will hover around freezing, so rain may mix into the precipitation.

If the storm stays on track, north of Chicago to Wisconsin could see almost no accumulation.

South of I-80 could receive up to three inches of snow.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of 31 degrees.