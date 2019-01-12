CHICAGO (AP) — Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore scored 1:19 into overtime when Chicago’s Carl Dahlstrom slid the puck into his own net, lifting the Golden Knights to a 4-3 victory over the Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Theodore was driving when Dahlstrom knocked it away and through the legs of goaltender Collin Delia. It was Theodore’s first goal since he scored twice in an 8-3 victory at Chicago on Nov. 27.

Alex Tuch, Ryan Carpenter and Paul Stastny also scored for Vegas, which won for the eighth time in nine games. Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves.

Tuch extended his points streak to a franchise-record nine games in the Golden Knights’ second season.

