Chicago Blackhawks, hockey, NHL, Vegas Golden Knights

CHICAGO (AP) — Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore scored 1:19 into overtime when Chicago’s Carl Dahlstrom slid the puck into his own net, lifting the Golden Knights to a 4-3 victory over the Blackhawks on Saturday night.

gettyimages 1092024034 Blackhawks Lose To Golden Knights 4 3

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 09: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks to pass in front of Ryan Ellis #4 of the Nashville Predators at the United Center on January 09, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Predators defeated the Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Theodore was driving when Dahlstrom knocked it away and through the legs of goaltender Collin Delia. It was Theodore’s first goal since he scored twice in an 8-3 victory at Chicago on Nov. 27.

Alex Tuch, Ryan Carpenter and Paul Stastny also scored for Vegas, which won for the eighth time in nine games. Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves.

gettyimages 1093414064 Blackhawks Lose To Golden Knights 4 3

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 12: Brandon Saad #20 of the Chicago Blackhawks and Paul Stastny #26 of the Vegas Golden Knights battle for the puck along the boards at the United Center on January 12, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Tuch extended his points streak to a franchise-record nine games in the Golden Knights’ second season.

