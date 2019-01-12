Chicago (CBS) — The partial government shutdown is now the longest in history, breaking the 21-day record set in 1996.

Pop up food banks, like Care for Real at 5339 N. Sheridan Road, are helping furloughed employees.

Furloughed employees simply show their federal ID and they can receive staple items like meat, dairy and canned fruits and vegetables once a month. They may come up to four times a week for fresh produce and bakery items.

Food is distributed Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.