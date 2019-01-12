CHICAGO (CBS)– One person died and 10 families have been displaced after a fire broke out on the third floor of an apartment building in Portage Park around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

One hundred firefighters responded to this fire in the 4300 block of North Cicero and used 35 pieces of equipment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the CFD is investigating to see if there were working smoke detectors in the apartment of the original fire.

Officials did not find other working smoke detectors in the building.