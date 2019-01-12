  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police have released photos of three men who robbed a Target in Scharmburg and took over $23,000 worth of electronics on Jan. 10.

One of the suspects distracted an employee while the other two broke into a display cabinet containing Apple products.

According to police, the offenders stole approximately 25 Apple iPads and 25 Apple Watches.

suspect 1 Police Release Surveillance Photos In Schaumburg Target Robbery

Credit: Schaumberg Police

 

The suspects are described by police as ” three African American males, wearing dark clothing and all appeared to be in their mid 20’s.” One of the suspect might have been wearing an Army green coat.

suspect 2 Police Release Surveillance Photos In Schaumburg Target Robbery

Credit: Schaumberg Police

suspect 3 Police Release Surveillance Photos In Schaumburg Target Robbery

Credit: Schaumberg Police

The Schaumberg police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident and the three suspects to call 847-882-3534.