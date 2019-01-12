CHICAGO (CBS)– Police have released photos of three men who robbed a Target in Scharmburg and took over $23,000 worth of electronics on Jan. 10.

One of the suspects distracted an employee while the other two broke into a display cabinet containing Apple products.

According to police, the offenders stole approximately 25 Apple iPads and 25 Apple Watches.

The suspects are described by police as ” three African American males, wearing dark clothing and all appeared to be in their mid 20’s.” One of the suspect might have been wearing an Army green coat.

The Schaumberg police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident and the three suspects to call 847-882-3534.