Chicago (CBS) — Two local Marshalls stores closed their doors for the last time Saturday.

The discount clothing store moved out of its Back of the Yards and Morgan Park locations.

It’s a double whammy at the Morgan Park location because a Target store is set to close at the same plaza in February.

In all, 100 Marshalls employees will either be laid off or relocated to other stores.