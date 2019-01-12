Chicago (CBS) — Snowfall totals by Saturday evening ranged from one to two inches for most of Chicago, to three to five inches to the south.

Light snow will likely continue overnight for much of Chicagoland but should wrap up by sunrise on Sunday.

Temperatures will likely hover in the upper 20s to low 30s overnight and through the morning. Travel will remain difficult with low visibility and additional light accumulation.

An additional inch or two of snow is expected through morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for Cook, DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, Kendall, Grundy and LaSalle and Will Counties in Illinois and all of Northwest Indiana until 3 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday brings some clearing, with partly cloudy skies expected by the afternoon and highs in the low to mid 30s. Snow doesn’t return to the forecast until the end of next week.