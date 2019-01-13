Chicago (CBS) — Naperville fire and police rescued an 11-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice of a retention pond Sunday.

Around 5 p.m., the Naperville Fire Department received a 911 call that a child had fallen into the pond at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of McDowell Road.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene within four minutes of the call.

The boy told responders his feet were stuck in the muddy bottom of the pond.

He was removed from the water within four minutes of first responders arriving.

Firefighter Mike Leston got in the frigid water and swam out to the boy.

“You just want to get in, react as quick as possible and get out of the water,” Leston said.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Edward Hospital and is expected to be ok.

No firefighters were injured.