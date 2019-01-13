CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Blackhawks fulfilled an 8-year-old’s wish to practice with his favorite team Saturday.

Colman Kuzniar has Common Variable Immune Deficiency, which means his body can’t defend against bacteria and viruses.

Kuzniar said he loves to skate and wanted to be on the team for a day.

“I was so excited, I ran around the house screaming,” Kuzniar said. “I just love the Blackhawks.”

Colman wore jersey No. 19 in honor of his favorite player Jonathan Toews, who took face-offs with the him.