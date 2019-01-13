  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– One person died Sunday after a Chevrolet driver lost control and struck an Illinois Tollway snow plow that was stopped in a lane of traffic with emergency lights activated, according to Illinois State Police.

The incident occurred on I-294 near Western Springs around 1:15 a.m. The snow plow was assisting with traffic control for a previous crash at the same location.

The back-seat passenger of the Chevrolet was pronounced deceased on scene and the front seat passenger was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the snow plow did not sustain injuries from the crash.

ISP says this incident is still under investigation.

 

 