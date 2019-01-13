CHICAGO (CBS)– The co-founder of The Honeycomb Project Kristina Lowenstein sat down with CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to talk about next Monday’s Martin Luther King Day of service.

The Honeycomb Project is a local organization focused on family volunteering and giving back to the community. MLK Day is the largest day of service in the nation and this Chicago-based organization is ready for Jan. 21.

The local projects offered range from bagging food for those in need and cleaning beaches in the area to volunteering at local animal shelters.

“I think it is such an amazing way to honor Dr. King’s legacy and life by really engaging your family in service,” Lowenstein said.

Finds ways to get involved on the Honeycomb Project’s website.