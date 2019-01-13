Chicago (CBS) — The topic of abortion was front and center on the streets of Chicago Sunday as both sides made their voices heard.

Thousands of pro-life activists from around the Midwest marched through downtown during the 46th annual March for Life.

This year’s theme is “Unique from Day One: Pro-Life Is Pro-Science”.

Organizers say 76 Marches for Life took place around the United States.

Hundreds of pro-choice supporters took to the same streets with signs for the March for Abortion Rights.

Pro-choicers held signs supporting a woman’s right to choose.

Organizers also reiterated women should not have to apologize if they choose to have an abortion.

Both marches coincide with next week’s anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion in 1973.