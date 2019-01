Chicago (CBS) — Commuters can now stay connected thanks to free WiFi on the CTA Blue Line.

The city announced the new service at the Clark and Lake station.

It’s the latest in a series of internet upgrades throughout the CTA system.

In all, the CTA provides WiFi coverage across 22 miles of tunnels and platforms on the Red and Blue Lines.

The CTA plans to expand coverage to the Washington, Monroe and Jackson stations on the Blue Line later this month.