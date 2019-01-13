CHICAGO (CBS)– A 29-year-old woman faces criminal charges after her 1-year-old daughter was killed in a car accident early Friday morning.

Adreannia Donaldson is scheduled to appear in court Sunday and is charged with a felony count of aggravated DUI and four misdemeanors, including a child restraint violation.

Police say Donaldson tried to make an illegal u-turn and collided with an SUV on Lower Wacker Drive.

Donaldson’s one-year-old daughter was killed after being thrown from the car.

Authorities say the child was not in a child seat or wearing a seat belt.