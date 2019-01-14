CHICAGO (CBS) – Following the weekend snowfall, there is the potential for freezing drizzle beginning Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Potentially slick roads could affect the morning commute.

Freezing drizzle may start around 7 p.m. in Chicago and suburbs to the west, southwest and north.

Southern suburbs and Northwest Indiana may experience icy conditions after 10 p.m.

A light glaze of ice is possible on roads, parking lots and sidewalks, especially areas that are not treated with ice melt.

Highs all week are likely in the low-to-mid-30s, with overnight temperatures dipping into the 20s. Colder highs are possible this weekend.