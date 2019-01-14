CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men and a woman have been charged with robbing a 19-year-old DePaul University student, who allegedly lied to police about being kidnapped.

Tarika Gilmore, 18, Deaaron Jackson, 27, and Lasam Davis, 24, each have been charged with one felony count of armed robbery, and one misdemeanor count of trespassing.

Police said a 19-year-old DePaul University student arranged to meet Gilmore at a vacant apartment on the 4200 block of West Wilcox on Tuesday. When he arrived, Gilmore, Jackson, and Davis robbed him at gunpoint.

The student originally told police he was kidnapped in the alley behind a McDonald’s at Fullerton and Halsted, and forced at gunpoint to drive to the vacant apartment, but police later said he made up the kidnapping.

On Thursday, Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the DePaul Student was not kidnapped, and that the robbery did not happen near the DePaul campus, or anywhere in the Lincoln Park or surrounding neighborhoods.

Case Update on alleged kidnapping in 19th District @ChicagoCaps19 – During their investigation, #ChicagoPolice Detectives determined this was not a kidnapping and the victim was not robbed in the 19 District or near De Paul University. This also was not a random incident.. pic.twitter.com/RD13hcuGkW — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 11, 2019

Gilmore, Jackson, and Davis were arrested Friday night, after police officers on patrol in East Garfield Park spotted a light on inside a vacant apartment building on the 4200 block of West Wilcox.

When officers knocked on the back door; Gilmore, Jackson, and Davis ran out the front door. The three told police they did not live in the apartment, and officers located a stash of stolen goods inside, including the DePaul University student’s property.

Gilmore, Jackson, and Davis were due to appear for a bond hearing Monday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.