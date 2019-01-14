CAROL STREAM (CBS) — More than two dozen dogs were killed in a fire Monday morning at D and D Kennels in Carol Stream.

Carol Stream fire chief Bob Hoff said 25 to 30 rescue dogs died when the fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. Another 25 dogs were rescued, Hoff said. Three firefighters were bitten during the rescue.

The dogs who were kept on the second floor of the two-story building, located at 2n144 N. County Farm Road, died, Hoff said.

Many of the dogs were pit bulls and three dogs ran away, Hoff said.

The animals are now in the care of DuPage County Animal Control

The cause of the fire has not been determined.