CHICAGO (CBS)– A cellphone video captured the rescue of a man who fell through ice while ice fishing in Crown Point, Indiana on Monday.

Officials say the man was a veteran ice fisherman who misjudged weather conditions.

Joan Godlewski, the neighbor who took the video, was waking her dog when she spotted two men ice fishing. When the ice broke, she saw one fisherman attempt to save the the other with a rope.

“I could tell he was struggling, so I called 9-1-1,” Godlewski said.

By the time firefighters and police were able to get the man out he had been in chest-deep water for about 30 minutes.

“He started losing strength and wasn’t really able to push himself out,” Chief Shane Adams of the Lake Hills Fire Department said.

While the man was rescued and brought to safety, Adams says the man was nervous.

“He’s dressed for the weather so once that gets soaking wet, it gets even heavier,” Adams said. “You got all that weight to you also and trying to get out.”

Sunday in Naperville an 11-year-old boy also misjudged the ice and was rescued from this retention pond.

Officials say it hasn’t been cold enough for long enough for ice to be safe to walk on.

Officials say the father you go the thinner the ice and recommend wearing a life jacket.

“It doesn’t take very much water for you to get trapped underneath that ice,” Adams said.