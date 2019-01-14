CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police have alerted residents of a string of burglaries in Jefferson Park from Dec. 31 to Jan. 12.

In most incidents, offenders have forced entry into homes through doors as well as side windows, according to police. Electronics, jewelry, televisions, laptops, and construction tools are among the stolen items.

Reported burglary incidents have taken place on the 3900 block of N. Central, the 5600 and 5500 block of W. Byron, 5600 block of W. Irving Park, and the 5600 block of W. Henderson.

Officials recommend residents ensure windows and doors are locked.

Police are asking for descriptions of possible offenders as well as license plate information to continue with the investigation.