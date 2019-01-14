CHICAGO (CBS)– Crews are working to upright derailed train cars, that halted the Metra Heritage Corridor Line Monday morning.

A freight train, on the Canadian National Railway, came off the tracks and blocked both Metra tracks between Lemont and Willow Springs.

No trains ran Monday morning and trains will remain out of service into the evening.

Metra commuters had to quickly find other ways to get into work.

Metra officials say they do not know if trains will be running Tuesday. Commuters should check the Metra website for updates.