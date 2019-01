CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was saved from a vehicle on the tracks before it was struck by a Metra train near Grace Street in Lombard Monday night, Lombard officials confirm.

The incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m., Metra officials say.

Union Pacific West line train number 65 was scheduled to arrive in Elburn at 9:06 p.m.

Lombard police responded to the scene.

Lombard Police are on the scene of a car hit by train at Grace and St. Charles. The driver of the car was evacuated by citizens before the car was hit. Crews will remain in the area until the scene is cleared. pic.twitter.com/xvBbsTu9uE — Village of Lombard (@LilacVillage) January 15, 2019

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.