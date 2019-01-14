CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago is ranked No. 3 on Orkin’s “Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List” for 2018, just behind Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Champaign, Illinois is listed as No. 24 on the list. Champaign has jumped two spots, from 26 to 24, since 2017’s report.

Chicago has improved since the city held the No. 1 spot on the 2016 ranking.

According to Orkin’s report, the list was compiled based on data from “residential and commercial bed bug treatments performed in metro areas across the county.”

Orkin recommends national travelers take caution to avoid the spread of bed bugs. According to the pest control company, anyone traveling should check pillows and sheets in hotels for infestations.