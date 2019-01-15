  • CBS 2On Air

vincenzo landino, unsplash-hoodline
vincenzo landino 749182 unsplash 3 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Week In Chicago
Photo: Vincenzo Landino/Unsplash

Looking for something to do this week? From breaking a sweat to sipping rosé, here are the best options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

#SweatworkingWeek: Runaway Fitness Takeover

%name 3 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Week In Chicago

Fitness trainers are invited to Runaway Fitness this Thursday afternoon to learn more about the new fitness studio built for runners. As part of aSweatLife’s annual #SweatworkingWeek, participating trainers will learn about Runaway’s proprietary training style, receive injury prevention tips and tricks, and a workshop with the owner of West Town Physical Therapy.

When: Thursday, Jan. 17, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Runaway Fitness, 228 E. Illinois St.
Admission: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fitness Bootcamp at Brooklyn Boulders

%name 3 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Week In Chicago

Train your high-twitch muscle fibers in this 50-minute high intensity fitness session hosted by Peter Kraus. Participants will use their body weights to their advantages in a challenging, all-ages and all-levels, class. Bring your own yoga mat and water bottle.

When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Where: Brooklyn Boulders, 100 S. Morgan St.
Admission: $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chicago Rosé Fest: Rooftop Rosé Tasting

https%3A%2F%2Fcdn.evbuc.com%2Fimages%2F51181242%2F51344102344%2F1%2Foriginal 3 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Week In Chicago

Enjoy four hours of rosé tasting this Saturday afternoon at I|O Godfrey. Expect an array of varietals to try, giveaways and more while enjoying city views and fire pits on the lounge’s rooftop.

When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 1-5 p.m.
Where: I|O Godfrey Rooftop, 127 W. Huron St.
Admission: . $35-50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets