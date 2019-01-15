Looking for something to do this week? From breaking a sweat to sipping rosé, here are the best options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
#SweatworkingWeek: Runaway Fitness Takeover
Fitness trainers are invited to Runaway Fitness this Thursday afternoon to learn more about the new fitness studio built for runners. As part of aSweatLife’s annual #SweatworkingWeek, participating trainers will learn about Runaway’s proprietary training style, receive injury prevention tips and tricks, and a workshop with the owner of West Town Physical Therapy.
When: Thursday, Jan. 17, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Runaway Fitness, 228 E. Illinois St.
Admission: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Fitness Bootcamp at Brooklyn Boulders
Train your high-twitch muscle fibers in this 50-minute high intensity fitness session hosted by Peter Kraus. Participants will use their body weights to their advantages in a challenging, all-ages and all-levels, class. Bring your own yoga mat and water bottle.
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Where: Brooklyn Boulders, 100 S. Morgan St.
Admission: $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Chicago Rosé Fest: Rooftop Rosé Tasting
Enjoy four hours of rosé tasting this Saturday afternoon at I|O Godfrey. Expect an array of varietals to try, giveaways and more while enjoying city views and fire pits on the lounge’s rooftop.
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 1-5 p.m.
Where: I|O Godfrey Rooftop, 127 W. Huron St.
Admission: . $35-50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets