CHICAGO (CBS) — Teen births have reached a new historic low in Chicago, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

In 2016, the most recent year with available data, there were 24.6 births per 1,000 females between 15 and 19. That is a 10.5 percent decline compared to 2015 and a 47 percent decline since 2011.

“Chicago has made a concerted, collaborative effort to help young people plan for the future, make responsible choices and lead successful lives,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said. “A record low number of teen births means more Chicago teens can focus on their educations, work towards their goals and create better futures for themselves.”

Chicago’s teen birth rate is higher than the national average, but the gap is closing. Chicago’s teen birth rate has declined 70 percent, compared to just 57 percent nationwide.

Declines are across all ethnic groups, with the greatest decline among African American teens, who historically faced the greatest disparities.

According to a release from Emanuel’s office, teen birth rates among African American teens have been cut in half in five years, from 64.2 in 2011 to 32.0 in 2016. African American and Latina teens are still more than five times as likely to experience a birth than white teens.